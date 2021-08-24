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Human Sacrifice: Exposing Klaus Schwab's Engineered Failed State Collapse
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550 views • August 24, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the engineered collapse of society and how Klaus Schwab has been telling the public his plans for The Great Reset and how it will usher in the Post-Human Era.
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