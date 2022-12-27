Create New Account
#292- Dr. Kimberly Biss - -"Women’s Health @ Risk! Harmed by Design! What We Can Do to Protect It"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published Yesterday |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On
Dec 27, Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Kimberly Biss

Topic:  -"Women’s Health @ Risk! Harmed by Design! What We Can Do to Protect It"

@docbiss Twitter

AutoBio:


“I’m from Jersey. Grew up in Medford and my sister in law lives in Freehold. 

I graduated with a Biology degree from Mount Holyoke College in MA and then went to Tufts Medical school in Boston. Then did a surgical internship at Emory University in Atlanta. I completed my OBGYN residency at BAYFRONT Medical center in St Petersburg Florida. 

I have been in practice since 1998 here in St Petersburg. 

I have been the Chief of Staff at BAYFRONT since Jan 2000. 

Married with two adult children. None of us are jabbed here as we all had COVID and thus have natural immunity. “


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477



Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

