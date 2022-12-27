292- Dr. Kimberly Biss - -"Women’s Health @ Risk! Harmed by Design! What We Can Do to Protect It"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Dec 27, Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Kimberly Biss
Topic: -"Women’s Health @ Risk! Harmed by Design! What We Can Do to Protect It"
@docbiss Twitter
AutoBio:
“I’m from Jersey. Grew up in Medford and my sister in law lives in Freehold.
I graduated with a Biology degree from Mount Holyoke College in MA and then went to Tufts Medical school in Boston. Then did a surgical internship at Emory University in Atlanta. I completed my OBGYN residency at BAYFRONT Medical center in St Petersburg Florida.
I have been in practice since 1998 here in St Petersburg.
I have been the Chief of Staff at BAYFRONT since Jan 2000.
Married with two adult children. None of us are jabbed here as we all had COVID and thus have natural immunity. “
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
