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Edward Bernays Propagnda.(Audiobook) “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society
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31 views • December 20, 2021
Edward Bernays Propagnda.(Audiobook)
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”—Edward Bernays, Propaganda
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”—Edward Bernays, Propaganda
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