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Best & Taylor Intel (7/30/2021): Babylon Is Falling, Is Falling — They are Coming for Your Supplements!
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80 views • July 31, 2021
Sudden Destruction, Jab, Lock Downs, Biden, China, Earth Changes, Solar Troubles and More…
The nations of the world are growing restless, and our leaders seem to know that WW3 is on its way and some unseen hand is upon the world. Putin said WW3 is coming and could not be stopped, and so did Obama. Obama’s birthday on August 4th, and is 60 years old, it is said. No one knows because a valid birth certificate was never given out. Both the UK and USA Navy are provoking China and Russia. America is both under flooding and drought, major forest fires as the judgment of God comes down upon us, and the food belts of the world appear to be under attack as food shortages are being reported. Solar anomalies continue and UV radiation levels are going off the charts in some areas. UFO activity and paranormal sightings are increasing as we near the “hour of temptation” that Jesus warned was coming and much more. We have a new “prophetic Insider” for August just released as it appears August and September may be hard to get major truth out there… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
The nations of the world are growing restless, and our leaders seem to know that WW3 is on its way and some unseen hand is upon the world. Putin said WW3 is coming and could not be stopped, and so did Obama. Obama’s birthday on August 4th, and is 60 years old, it is said. No one knows because a valid birth certificate was never given out. Both the UK and USA Navy are provoking China and Russia. America is both under flooding and drought, major forest fires as the judgment of God comes down upon us, and the food belts of the world appear to be under attack as food shortages are being reported. Solar anomalies continue and UV radiation levels are going off the charts in some areas. UFO activity and paranormal sightings are increasing as we near the “hour of temptation” that Jesus warned was coming and much more. We have a new “prophetic Insider” for August just released as it appears August and September may be hard to get major truth out there… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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