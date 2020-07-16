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Journalist Whitney Web exposes the evil doing of Bill Gates and his ties to Epstein
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76 views • July 16, 2020
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And here is video number 2 - decide for yourselves if you trust the 'health expert' who is funding all of the vaccine programs
In this clip from PRIMO NUTMEG #217, journalist Whitney Webb discusses Bill Gates' role in the response to coronavirus, as well as his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
And here is video number 2 - decide for yourselves if you trust the 'health expert' who is funding all of the vaccine programs
In this clip from PRIMO NUTMEG #217, journalist Whitney Webb discusses Bill Gates' role in the response to coronavirus, as well as his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
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