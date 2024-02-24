MEP Cristian Terheş: Will the War in Ukraine Spill Out to Other Countries?

In this interview with The New American, Crisstian Terheş, a Member of the European Parliament from Romania, shares insights into the war in Ukraine and security in Europe. Quoting the background of Vladimir Putin and the modern geopolitical shifts on the continent, he voiced serious concerns over Russian territorial ambitions towards other European countries.

The lawmaker also talked about his quest to raise the alarm regarding the heavily redacted and completely opaque contracts on the purchase of Covid vaccines between the E.U. institutions and Pfizer, which Mr. Terheş called outrageous.





