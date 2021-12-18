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“Project Salus” shows: More vaccinated than unvaccinated hospitalized due to Covid-19
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3545 views • December 18, 2021
The narrative in the leading media is that there has been a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and that people who do not get vaccinated against Covid are a danger to themselves and others. A US study has now shown that instead of the unvaccinated, more and more vaccinated people are in hospitals with Covid-19!
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