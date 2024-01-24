2003 Prophecy 72 - Planet X! In this prophecy & others YAH Warns evil Elites they're doomed. One of HIS many Last Days Weaponry "UNDERGROUND CITIES..will be your WATERY TOMBS"

this is a mirrored video. To see all the Revelation please go to link belowhttps://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm

please visit https://amightywind.com/home.html

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 72 in full below:

Prophecy 72

"Foolish man to think you can use mathematics to calculate the date that I, YAHUVEH will use a planet in MY wrath to cause mass destruction to MY enemies. A word of prophetic warning to the rich and powerful who think they will be safe in the underground cities full of your treasures stored up, delicacies of food, etc. The underground cities you built and are still building will be your watery tombs and you shall die with your treasures of earth and I, YAHUVEH, have delayed that judgment for the prayers of the true believers in YAHUSHUA’s Name, those obedient, walking Holy before ME will be spared and I have had mercy thus far for the sake of MY Children that call out for more time to reach more souls for the Kingdom of Heaven.



Judgment is delayed but not stopped and it is I, YAHUVEH, alone that will calculate the date when MY wrath hits the earth. I, YAHUVEH, have delayed the judgment to confound and shame those that built the underground cities thinking only of themselves, proving that I, YAHUVEH, alone is Judge over who will live and who will die and who will enter Heaven and who will go to hell.



Remember I, YAHUVEH, send forth MY Apostles and Prophets to warn before I send MY wrath. It is your choice whether you listen and obey but know this, all shall reap what they have sown good seed and bad seed alike.”



END OF PROPHETIC WARNING



Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu, July 12, 2003



