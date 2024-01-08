Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 6, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for January 6, 2024:





Dear children, be attentive so as not to be deceived.





Lambs will become wolves and many will be led into the mire of false doctrines.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Stay with the truth of always and flee from the novelties that spread everywhere to please the world.





Do not forget ye: You are in the world, but you are a Belonging of the Lord.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on October 9, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, the true shepherd leads his sheep along a safe path.





The wolf scatters them so that they go astray on shortcuts that do not lead to true pasture.





Those who act like Judas will meet the same end.





True soldiers in cassocks will always embrace the truth and lead the Lord’s People to the One who has the words of eternal life.





Pray much.





You are living in a time of sorrows and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the trials to come.





Do not be discouraged.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to victory.





When you feel the weight of the cross, call out to Jesus.





In Him is your true liberation and salvation.





Take courage!





I will pray to my Jesus for you.





Have no fear!





The Church of my Jesus will be victorious.





Defeat will come for the false church.





The mockers of the faith will be defeated by the faithfulness of those who love and defend the truth.





Go forward along the path I have shown you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.





