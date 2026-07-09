Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Thursday July 9Th, 2026

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They've Already Tried To Rewrite America-Now They're Rewriting Jesus
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10220
America's Greatest Threat Isn't Foreign-It's Forgetting Who We Are
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10219
The Left's Latest Smear: "Christofascism"
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10218
The Most Ridiculous Church Debate Of The Year
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10217