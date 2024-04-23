Do not forget that ‘there are no NATO troops on Ukrainian battlefields’. While thousands of ‘volunteers’, ‘humanitarian workers’, ‘military advisers’ etc, are dying on Ukrainian frontlines, NATO member states are trying to hide the losses. While the Alliance ‘does not intend to engage in the direct war against Russia,’ some of its members are sending more and more ‘military advisers’ to Kiev.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared that, following the United States, several NATO members decided to increase the number of military advisers in Ukraine, while ‘the Alliance has no plans to deploy its troops in the war-torn country’. According to Stoltenberg, the advisers will coordinate the actions of the Ukrainian army with advises, but they will not participate in the fighting.

‘There are no plans for a NATO presence in a combat role, but of course some NATO allies there have men and women in uniform in embassies who give advice and so on,’ — the Secretary General said, but did not go into details.

The day before, Washington declared that it had decided to significantly expand the number of military advisers in Ukraine amid Ukrainian defeats. About 60 more ‘advisers’ will reportedly travel to the Ukrainian capital. They will not only ‘give advice to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’, but also track US weapons supplied to Kiev. The Pentagon also assured the public that military advisers would not participate in the fighting.

Thus, in the near future, a large number of fresh NATO troops will go to Kiev. The foreign officers do not only give advice, they coordinate the operations of the Ukrainian military, provide the necessary military reconnaissance, operate the foreign military systems deployed with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A lot of NATO servicemen are taking part in the battles. The reason of the deployment of additional NATO forces are the high losses on the frontlines which include the citizens of the US, as well as other NATO member states.

Numerous videos show adventures of Americans on Ukrainian frontlines: see video here.



At the same time, President of Ukraine Zelensky is still trying his best to assure the public that their support to Ukraine is the best way to fight the ‘cruel Russians’. This is the suicidal policy of the Ukrainian leader.

“The US army now does not need to fight defending NATO countries. Ukrainians are doing this. And the civilized world only provides ammunition, and I think this is a good solution,” Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News

Despite the public claims of Zelensky, Americans and their NATO friends are suffering heavy losses in Ukraine, while Zelensky publicly admits that Western citizens are superior to the Ukrainians. Deaths of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are not a high price for the Kiev regime to pay for money from Europe and the US.

