CALIGULA and His THREE SISTERS Rare 37AD Ancient Roman Coin NGC Certified i54741 #trustedcoins

CALIGULA 3 Sisters Sestertius DRUSILLA AGRIPPINA NGC Certified Roman Coin i54741
Caligula - Roman Emperor: 37-41 A.D.
Bronze Sestertius 33mm (24.69 grams) Mint of Rome, struck 37-38 A.D.
Reference: RIC 33; BMC 37; C 4
Certification: NGC Ancients Ch VF Strike: 5/5 Surface: 3/5 4277578-005
C CAESAR AVG GERMANICVS PON M TR POT, laureate head facing left.
AGRIPPINA / DRVSILLA / IVLIA / S C, the three sisters of Caligula standing facing, Agrippina holds a cornucopiae and rests on a column, resting her left hand on the shoulder of Drusilla, who holds a patera and a cornucopiae, Julia holds and rudder and a cornucopiae.
According to historians, Caligula may have had an incestuous relationship with his sisters. Historically significant coin portraying his three sisters.
