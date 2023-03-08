CALIGULA and His THREE SISTERS Rare 37AD Ancient Roman Coin NGC Certified i54741 #trustedcoins

http://www.ebay.com/itm/CALIGULA-3-Sisters-Sestertius-DRUSILLA-AGRIPPINA-NGC-Certified-Roman-Coin-i54741-/351666279697?hash=item51e0f19511 for the coin in the videohttps://stores.ebay.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=Caligula&submit=Search for all coins of Caligula in my eBay Store





CALIGULA 3 Sisters Sestertius DRUSILLA AGRIPPINA NGC Certified Roman Coin i54741

Caligula - Roman Emperor: 37-41 A.D.

Bronze Sestertius 33mm (24.69 grams) Mint of Rome, struck 37-38 A.D.

Reference: RIC 33; BMC 37; C 4

Certification: NGC Ancients Ch VF Strike: 5/5 Surface: 3/5 4277578-005

C CAESAR AVG GERMANICVS PON M TR POT, laureate head facing left.

AGRIPPINA / DRVSILLA / IVLIA / S C, the three sisters of Caligula standing facing, Agrippina holds a cornucopiae and rests on a column, resting her left hand on the shoulder of Drusilla, who holds a patera and a cornucopiae, Julia holds and rudder and a cornucopiae.

According to historians, Caligula may have had an incestuous relationship with his sisters. Historically significant coin portraying his three sisters.