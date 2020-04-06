BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Nation Doomed For Judgment
Fair Warning
Fair Warning
111 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • April 06, 2020
A Nation Doomed For Judgment, Uncompromising Message from the Word of God (David Lankford)

Preached by David Lankford

THE VOICE OF EVANGELISM INT'L MINISTRIES
Web Site

http://www.thevoiceofevangelism.com

On 26th 2015, antichrist Obama and his supreme court jesters declared war on heaven and made a covenant with death.

(2 Thessalonians 2:9-12) "Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness."

(Romans 1:18) "For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;"

Gay marriage = truth in unrighteousness = wrath of God = revealed from heaven
Keywords
biblegospeljesusjohnmatthewprayermarksodomitesend timeslukeking jamesactsaudio bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Garrison Vance
Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Chase Codewell
Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Cassie B.
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Cassie B.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy