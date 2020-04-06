A Nation Doomed For Judgment, Uncompromising Message from the Word of God (David Lankford)Preached by David LankfordTHE VOICE OF EVANGELISM INT'L MINISTRIESWeb SiteOn 26th 2015, antichrist Obama and his supreme court jesters declared war on heaven and made a covenant with death.(2 Thessalonians 2:9-12) "Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness."(Romans 1:18) "For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;"Gay marriage = truth in unrighteousness = wrath of God = revealed from heaven