On the air of Solovyov LIve, former SBU officer, Lieutenant Colonel, head of the UkrLeaks Investigation Center Vasily Prozorov:

❗️⚡️❗️Specifically in order to reveal the details of this conspiracy, I launched a new project "The CIA instead of the SBU"

Today I am starting a new cycle of remarks, which I will call "Western support of the Kiev regime." Its goal is to convey to people that the "collective West" has come out against us in Ukraine. And to begin with, I will tell you what kind of assistance the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is providing to Kiev.

I have at my disposal a lot of documents confirming the involvement of American intelligence in destabilizing the situation and provoking an armed conflict in Ukraine. The CIA provided the Ukrainian side not only with information, but also supplied it with satellite images of almost the entire territory of eastern Ukraine. And such assistance has been provided on a regular basis since 2014 until now.

☑️ Zelensky's latest speech on preventive strikes against Russia proves once again to all of us that we are at war with absolute evil.

☑️ Now everyone repeats the phrase that we are at war with the collective West. And for many Russians it seems to be an abstraction and a propaganda mantra. In fact, this is an absolute reality. Since 2014, the Kiev regime has enjoyed the total support of Western intelligence services.

☑️ Do not think that only the Anglo-Saxons worked with Kiev. Everyone was involved here - from Poland to Korea. But the locomotive, of course, is the American special services.

