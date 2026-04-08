Potential First Strike and Military Preparedness, an interview with Steve Quayle

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Rising tensions are bringing renewed focus to the possibility of a first strike and the reality of global military preparedness. Discussions highlight concerns over advanced weapon systems, supply limitations, and whether current defenses can match evolving threats. As narratives intensify, questions remain about readiness, strategy, and what could unfold next. It’s a complex situation that deserves closer attention. Watch the latest interview for deeper context and a broader understanding of the perspectives shaping this conversation.
#GlobalSecurity #MilitaryReadiness #WorldNews #Geopolitics #StayInformed
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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