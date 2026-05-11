Democrat Attack ad in LA BACKFIRES

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They've already convinced me to vote for Spencer Pratt for mayor. He doesn't want to spend taxpayer money in building $600,000 units for homeless people, which they call your own house, neighbors, attempting to weapon, empathy. The Democrats deserve to be wiped off the board. Vote Spencer Pratt for mayor. #spencerPatt #losAngeles #karenbass