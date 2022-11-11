Signs the Tribulation is Near

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
November 11, 2022
Jerusalem Faith Leaders has signed the “Jerusalem Climate Declaration”, claiming the climate crisis is a spiritual crisis. In a shocking announcement, Israel revealed they will tell the United Nations that they are ready to agree upon a Two-State Solution.
00:00 - The Third Temple
04:05 - Jerusalem Climate Declaration
08:39 - Human Fraternity
10:30 - Ashes of the Red Heifer
13:45 - Two State Solution is Ready
16:19 - Israel has to get rid of Nuclear Weapons
18:29 - Digital ID’s roll out across the World
22:11 - Proclamation from Angel Gabriel
23:16 - The Tribulation has Started
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