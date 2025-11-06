BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dropout Kings - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2130
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Premieres 11/07/25, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the trap metal band, Dropout Kings, while on tour with Wargasm. Dropout Kings is currently supporting their newest album, Yokai.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 13, 2025

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH DROPOUT KINGS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/DropoutKingsAZ

Instagram - https://instagram.com/dropoutkingsaz

Twitter - https://twitter.com/DropoutKingsAZ


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:36 Skip Intro

00:59 Driver's Area

02:07 Bed

04:12 Lounge

07:37 Kitchen

10:49 Bathroom

11:50 Bedroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
nu metalrap metaldigital tour busbus invadersnapalm recordsdropout kingsdropout kings digital tour busdropout kings bus invadersdropout kings tour bustour bus dropout kingsdropout kings interviewinterview dropout kingsdropout kings bandband dropout kingsdropout kings musicblack cat billrob sebastianjeremy garciajoe lana jrchucky guzmandropout kings nu metaldropout kings rap metaldropout kings trap metaltrap metal
