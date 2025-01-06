The Struggle of Shaima' Rawajbeh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shaima' Rawajbeh, a student from Rujeib, east of Nablus, was arrested by Zionist forces last April. She suffers from a fractured foot, worsening her health under harsh conditions in administrative detention. Her mother shares the hardships Shaima' endures.
Interview: The mother of Shaima' Rawajbeh
Reporting: Faris Odeh
Filmed: 30/12/2024
