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How to Control Obesity with Your Immune System
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2 views • May 18, 2020
Medical professionals can now assess without a doubt that endocrine-immune interactions are in a reciprocal relationship, but what does that mean for us? Losing weight will boost your immune system? Can strengthening your immune system prevent weight gain?
The short answer is "YES" but watch this video to hear the full story and check out our article for more: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/can-strengthening-your-immune-system-prevent-weight-gain/
The short answer is "YES" but watch this video to hear the full story and check out our article for more: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/can-strengthening-your-immune-system-prevent-weight-gain/
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