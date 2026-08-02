Veterans NEED Your Help NOW—This Show Could Save Lives - Mark Lucas

America’s veterans risked everything for our freedom, but too many are still forced to fight a broken system just to receive the healthcare they earned. On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, David and Stacy Whited sit down with Afghanistan combat veteran and Veteran Action founder Mark Lucas to expose the delays, loopholes, and bureaucratic barriers keeping veterans from timely care. Mark explains the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act and how it could expand healthcare choice when the VA cannot provide treatment quickly enough. He also shares how viewers can contact their representatives in just a few minutes and help push Congress to act. This is more than a conversation—your voice could help change the system and potentially save a veteran’s life.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowMark LucasX: https://x.com/MarkLucasUSAVeteran Action: https://www.veteranaction.orgMark Lucas is an Afghanistan combat veteran, former infantry officer in the Iowa Army National Guard, U.S. Army Ranger School graduate, and founder of Veteran Action. He earned the Combat Infantryman Badge and Bronze Star Medal while serving during one of the deadliest periods of Operation Enduring Freedom. As executive director of Concerned Veterans for America, Lucas worked with President Trump and Congress to help advance the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act and the VA MISSION Act. He has also led major national grassroots campaigns, including an effort that recruited more than 60,000 volunteers who contacted lawmakers over 250,000 times in support of Pete Hegseth and other cabinet nominees. Today, Lucas advocates for America First national-security policies, greater accountability within the VA, and expanded healthcare choice for the men and women who served our country.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: