Make Money Tiramisu Cake Recipe or Yammy. @Indulovecooking

Tiramisu Cake Recipe
Chocolate sponge cake
3 egg whites
a pinch of salt
80g sugar
3 egg yolks
1 tsp vanilla extract
55g cake flour
25g cocoa powder
25g oil
25g milk
Bake at 160C for 40 - 45 minutes
Coffee syrup
75ml coffee
20g sugar
1 tbsp rum / whiskey (optional)
Mascarpone cream filling
3 egg yolks
50g sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp rum / whiskey (or milk)
5g gelatine leaves (bloomed 15 minutes in cold water and drained)
250g mascarpone
300ml heavy cream
20g sugar
