Make Money Tiramisu Cake Recipe or Yammy. @Indulovecooking
74 views • 9 months ago

Tiramisu Cake Recipe


Chocolate sponge cake

3 egg whites

a pinch of salt

80g sugar 

3 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla extract

55g cake flour

25g cocoa powder

25g oil

25g milk


Bake at 160C for 40 - 45 minutes 


Coffee syrup

75ml coffee

20g sugar

1 tbsp rum / whiskey (optional)


Mascarpone cream filling

3 egg yolks

50g sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp rum / whiskey (or milk)

5g gelatine leaves (bloomed 15 minutes in cold water and drained)

250g mascarpone

300ml heavy cream

20g sugar

