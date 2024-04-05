Create New Account
The WEF plan to remake Canada just SCORED a big win _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Published Yesterday

Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program just got a big boost from government in Alberta. The WEF eugenics plan is moving into its next phase and Canadians can't stop it.

medicinejustin trudeaucanadaassisted suicidealberta

