The rulers of the USA want war...

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Whoever is running the USA is determined to start another war. It seems there is a lot of Jesuit influence, where the US government talks out of both sides of its mouth, typical jesuit tactics. The only conclusion is that they won`t stop until it`s all out war, who benefits from this..? The new UN run by Vatican City.