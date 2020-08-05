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Dr. Zelenko on the Front Lines of HCQ. Why is the Media and Fauci against HCQ?
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176 views • August 05, 2020
Dr. Zelenko on the Front Lines of HCQ. Why is the Media and Fauci against HCQ?
For those of you who can't get HCQ through your doctor
Quercetin 500mg one or two a day (OTC)
Zinc 25mg (elemental) once a day (OTC)
Must be used as prophylactic and or at early onset of symptoms.
or
speakwithanmd.com
#DoYourResearch #frontlinedoctors #BeBrave #HydroxychloroquineIsTheCure #MasksDontWork #censorship2020
For those of you who can't get HCQ through your doctor
Quercetin 500mg one or two a day (OTC)
Zinc 25mg (elemental) once a day (OTC)
Must be used as prophylactic and or at early onset of symptoms.
or
speakwithanmd.com
#DoYourResearch #frontlinedoctors #BeBrave #HydroxychloroquineIsTheCure #MasksDontWork #censorship2020
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