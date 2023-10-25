2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 129 - It's all a False Flag!

“Everything is a distraction and a false flag.” Do you think this is about the wars in Ukraine and Israel? Wrong! Do you think this is about Iran or Russia or China or even North Korea? Wrong!

It’s all a distraction so that the average person doesn’t see their country, their individuality, their sovereignty slipping away. It’s about population reduction and control, it’s about eugenics, it’s about taking everything away (do you remember, “you will own nothing and be happy), it’s about erasing every individual economy and every border and being ruled by the United Nations under the direction of Satan. With generals like the nazi Klaus Schwab, his boy toy Yuval Noah Harari, and other globalist billionaires.





It’s about being enslaved by the Central Banks of the world with the Bank of International Settlements being at the top of the mountain. It’s about the end of the world as we have known it! I’m not talking about total destruction of the world, but rather the world as it currently is will cease to exist.