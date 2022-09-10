China Under Current Regime Become 'A Great Deal More Dangerous'

https://gnews.org/post/p1j9a7ec6
09/07/2022 The Chinese Communist Party is becoming more and more aggressive as its leader Xi Jinping is in power. CCP’s ambassador lies in public and is completely out of touch with the mainstream of the world
