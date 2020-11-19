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How Far Will You Go?
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27 views • November 19, 2020
I don't even know where to start! Holy Spirit has a message for those who want to hear it. I hope you'll not only watch, but take it to heart and share it with others you know. It's timely...and it's time! And please leave your comments in the section below. I love hearing from you and will pray if you have a request. We all need prayer! Also, if the LORD has shown or told you something or you need prayer or have questions, write to me at [email protected]. You all remain in my prayers...please keep me in yours, as well.
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