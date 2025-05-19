THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 DOES THE HARLEM SHAKE [SEIZURE EDITION]

Mr Zero [whom dropped this in the huddle] says emphatically that THIS IS NOT A SEIZURE 🫣





Watch Hillary Clinton do the Harlem Shake and have one of her famous seizures at the same time.





From Hillary's weird reaction and head shaking at the press in a coffee shop, to her fainting at the 9-11 memorial to her tripping getting on a plane, as Donald Trump says, Hillary is a mess!





Hillary's health is a major issue during this presidential campaign and hardly anyone in the media is covering it.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1RJUd1tHhc





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9uhnjx





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/aMBwHtsMd6o1MxAd8





VfB will ask the question no one else dares: WAS TATERTOT JACK RUBIED❓





Was Joseph Robinette Biden given the same cancer that took out Jack [Rubinstein] Ruby before he could squawk❓





VfB posits that the same cancer took Dave McGowan after his many on-point posts on Sandy Hook, the moon landing, peak oil and September 11, among other things.





https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/ [restored site by his daughter Alissa]





https://www.npr.org/2016/08/18/490390614/trump-adds-fuel-to-conspiracy-theories-questioning-clintons-health





https://www.newsweek.com/actress-cirsten-weldon-says-hillary-clinton-died-8-months-ago-cannibalism-related-disease-1589772





https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article101553692.html