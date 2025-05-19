THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 DOES THE HARLEM SHAKE [SEIZURE EDITION]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr Zero [whom dropped this in the huddle] says emphatically that THIS IS NOT A SEIZURE 🫣
Watch Hillary Clinton do the Harlem Shake and have one of her famous seizures at the same time.
From Hillary's weird reaction and head shaking at the press in a coffee shop, to her fainting at the 9-11 memorial to her tripping getting on a plane, as Donald Trump says, Hillary is a mess!
Hillary's health is a major issue during this presidential campaign and hardly anyone in the media is covering it.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1RJUd1tHhc
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9uhnjx
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/aMBwHtsMd6o1MxAd8
VfB will ask the question no one else dares: WAS TATERTOT JACK RUBIED❓
Was Joseph Robinette Biden given the same cancer that took out Jack [Rubinstein] Ruby before he could squawk❓
VfB posits that the same cancer took Dave McGowan after his many on-point posts on Sandy Hook, the moon landing, peak oil and September 11, among other things.
https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/ [restored site by his daughter Alissa]
https://www.npr.org/2016/08/18/490390614/trump-adds-fuel-to-conspiracy-theories-questioning-clintons-health
https://www.newsweek.com/actress-cirsten-weldon-says-hillary-clinton-died-8-months-ago-cannibalism-related-disease-1589772
https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article101553692.html