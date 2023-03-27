Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NASA Finally Reveals the Truth About Fake Moon Landings
2075 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Did you know NASA has finally revealed the truth about the fake moon landings?

Mainstream media barely reported on the astonishing revelations, so most people remain none the wiser about what NASA has admitted in the last 12 months.

The truth of the matter is NASA has all but admitted the landings were fake, and anybody who works in the space industry or has any knowledge about rocket science has quietly accepted that the whole thing was a charade. So why the hell is nobody talking about this?

- Go to www.TPVlikesGold.com now to find out how you can protect your savings AND get up to $10k in free silver!! #Ad


Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
hoaxnasafakemoon landings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket