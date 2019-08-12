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How We Cut the Cancerous Fed Out of Our Lives
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375 views • August 12, 2019
Reagan told us the federal government wasn’t the solution, but the problem. Yet conservatives are just as guilty as liberals for looking to government — specifically the federal government and the presidency — to solve our problems. Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, has a better solution.
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