CARNAGE 🏦 FTX - STOLEN, HACKED, SEIZED FUNDS WHERE DID IT ALL GO?🎙️ PETE SANTILLI
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published Yesterday |

HO LEE FUK, bois - Pete Santilli posted a video, and began with one of VfB's talking points:


🎯 MULTI-PRONGED ATTACK 🎯


I personally said that to him on a private ZOOM call📲

Among other things...but let's do it LIVE!


THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

FRIDAY JANUARY 6, 2023

EPISODE - #3271 - 6PM


The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3271 6PM - special guests Jason Hilliard and John Pistilli the Managing Director of Forecast Capital Management. We also have Lance Migliaccio and George Balloutine from The Big Mig Podcast. Share this segment far and wide!


POLICE AGENCY WHO KILLED ASHLI BABBITT ARRESTED HER MOM | EP 3271-6PM - https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23473


📺 RUMBLE LIVE STREAM LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/v21lx7k/?pub=24ns9


SEE TODAY’s PETERSANTILLI.com ARTICLE: https://petersantilli.com/?p=6968


Time for the MULTI-PRONGED OFFENSE😎

