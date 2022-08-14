Animal Connections S1E3 - Faye Rogers

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if one could understand animals better? Tap into their energy to share their wisdom? Host André Shirley talks about our long-lost abilities and how to get these back again. Here we spotlight how to do this. It is not a special talent but something that can be mastered by anybody dedicated enough to try. This show will help you with tips and tools to start your own journey to connecting to our co-residents on this planet.



Today we chat to Faye Rogers. Faye shares her journey with us and brings us a message from the Dolphins to humankind. Faye can be contacted at https://www.animalcommunication-newzealand.com/





André can be contacted on telegram - @zaxenon, or on email [email protected].





Faye Rogers’ links:

https://www.animalcommunication-newzealand.com/

https://www.facebook.com/FayeRogersAnimalCommunicator/

[email protected]





Life Source Links:

Website - https://www.lifesource.global/

Email – [email protected]

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/LIFESOURCE

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lifesource

Anchor - https://anchor.fm/lifesource

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2MdzTeIHIfPQV6yfu