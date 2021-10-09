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HOUSTON WE HAVE A PROBLEM (TRAIN CONDUCTOR COLLAPSES WHILE @ WORK)
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221 views • October 09, 2021
What if he had been flying a plane? Or the train was supposed to stop instead of being stopped. Or driving an 18 wheeler? Yup. Source: Pirate Pete. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
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