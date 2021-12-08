© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepare Yourself The Economy Is Under Controlled Collapse
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 08, 2021
As Mises.org recently revealed. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that prices rose 6.2 percent on a year-over-year basis in October. The highest YOY rate since December 1990, when the Consumer Price Index was also up 6.2 percent.
The Producer Price Index for commodities in October was up 22.2 percent year over year, reaching a forty-eight-year high. In addition to the Consumer Price Index’s thirty-one-year high, home prices in the second quarter surged to near a forty-two-year high.
Meanwhile, average real weekly earnings have turned negative this year, as Americans struggle to afford basic necessities.
Yet, None of these stark economic realities kept Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen from goading on the race to the bottom.
And no one bats an eye. As Janet Yellen, agent provocateur of Klaus Schwabs Great Reset and The CFR’s Chinese Century steer America off a cliff.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
The Producer Price Index for commodities in October was up 22.2 percent year over year, reaching a forty-eight-year high. In addition to the Consumer Price Index’s thirty-one-year high, home prices in the second quarter surged to near a forty-two-year high.
Meanwhile, average real weekly earnings have turned negative this year, as Americans struggle to afford basic necessities.
Yet, None of these stark economic realities kept Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen from goading on the race to the bottom.
And no one bats an eye. As Janet Yellen, agent provocateur of Klaus Schwabs Great Reset and The CFR’s Chinese Century steer America off a cliff.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.