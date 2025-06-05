Morning Manna - June 5, 2025 - Proverbs 2:18-22 - Walk in the Way of Good Men

In this Thursday edition of Morning Manna, the study of Proverbs Chapter 2 concludes with a sobering contrast between the paths of destruction and the path of righteousness. Rick and Doc carefully break down Proverbs 2:18-22, examining the tragic consequences of following the strange woman’s path of seduction and death, and the hope-filled reward for those who walk in the way of good men. They emphasize the deliberate choices we make each day—whether to pursue wisdom and remain upright or to continue down paths of rebellion that ultimately lead to being cut off from God’s blessings. The teaching brings hope for those who may have stumbled, highlighting God’s mercy and ability to turn our worst days into our best days if we repent and return to Him. Powerful insight is given on God’s justice, His promised land of blessing, and the security He provides to the upright who remain faithful.