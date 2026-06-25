Venezuela struck by a devastating double earthquake - 188 dead

Venezuela struck by a devastating double earthquake



A double tremor with the epicentre off the coast of northern Venezuela with the magnitude of 7.2 and 7.5 was felt through most of northern Venezuela, with the northern state La Guaira and capital Caracas being hit the hardest.

Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say killed at least 188 people and left more than 200 trapped. Many more were feared dead.

The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.

More about it:

Venezuelan Earthquake details



⚠️According to US Geological Survey (USGS), a M7.2 earthquake near San Felipe was followed 40 seconds later by a M7.5 near Yumare at a very shallow depth of 10 km. At least 6 weaker aftershocks were reported in the next 2 hours.



➡️Reports and videos coming out of Venezuela show serious damage, with buildings partially collapsed in parts of Caracas, including the Altamira and Palos Grandes neighbourhoods.



➡️USGS's PAGER system estimates a 44% probability of casualties between 10,000 and 100,000, with a 30% probability of exceeding 100,000, as rescue crews search for survivors in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities.



➡️The quakes were felt across states Yaracuy, Lara, Mérida, Aragua, Carabobo, La Guaira, and Miranda, as well as the Capital District.



➡️Buildings also collapsed in Trujillo, Carabobo, Aragua, Miranda and La Guaira.



➡️Simón Bolívar International Airport was damaged, and all flights were cancelled.

More:

La Guaira - worst devastation & fires, state of emergency declared



The coastal state of La Guaira (north of Caracas) is confirmed to have been hit the hardest.



➡️Fires have broken out across the area, with ruptured gas lines among the suspected causes.



➡️Many buildings, including the Hotel Eduard's, has been completely destroyed.



➡️High casualty rates in this densely built coastal strip are feared.



➡️Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a national state of emergency, appearing on state television alongside her brother Jorge Rodríguez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

She confirmed fatalities but gave no death toll, extending condolences to those who have lost family members.

More:

Venezuela just suffered its worst earthquake in over a century. Two massive quakes, 7.2 followed by 7.5 magnitude, hit the northern coast Wednesday evening, flattening buildings in Caracas and the hard hit state of La Guaira.



At least 164 dead, 971 injured, numbers still climbing as rescue crews dig through rubble. Caracas lost gas service, metro shut down, and the main international airport is closed.



Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and announced a $200 million fund for rebuilding hospitals and housing. Aid offers have come in from China, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Qatar, Mexico, El Salvador, and the US.



More here:

https://apnews.com/article/venezuela-earthquake-caracas-rodriguez-aid-0a62e6fc9feb5202a750c4fbb11a6aec

