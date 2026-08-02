Crossman .357 Stub Nose

The Crossman SNR357 Snub Nose with Dual Ammo Shells ~BB or Pellet~ is a Two Pound CO2 Powered Pistol with a Full Metal Frame and a Two and a Half Inch Barrel which Seems Identical to The Bear River Black Ops Exterminator.





It Has a Two and a Half Inch Barrel Instead of The Four Inch Barrel Though Everything Else Seems The Same in Design And It Came with The Pellet Cartridges That I Couldn't Find Anywhere Before.





The Eliminator Only Came with The BB Shells Which are Different Than The Pellet Shell and Even Barra Airguns Were Unfortunately Sold Out, Though The Compatibility Between The Two Models Needs Researched More!