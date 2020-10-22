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JOY ANN REID EXPOSED
Stefan Molyneux
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28 views • October 22, 2020
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After Joy-Ann Reid’s past anti-gay blog posts reemerged into the public spotlight, the quality of excuses presented was only outmatched by their lack of believably. Stefan Molyneux highlights the important lessons from the Joy Reid situation, the reality of facts not applying to modern political discourse and why the leftists win.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy