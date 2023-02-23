Trump plans to bring back firing squads, and group executions if he retakes White House

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-death-penalty-firing-squad-executions-1234679447/

Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House; The former president wants to expand the use of the death penalty, and expand the federal government's options for carrying out death sentences; Written by Asawin Suebsaeng, Patrick Reis; Published by Rolling Stone; Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.; Image title and credit: Donald Trump, July 2020, Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images; Date published: February 14, 2023; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.





(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://www.pngwing.com/

Sublink 1: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-vekbn

Sublink 2: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-bsedx

Guillotine, Case Resolution, Capital Punishment, Judgment, Penalty, Heads, Hack, png; Brown rope illustration, Hangman's knot Noose Rope, rope, red Rope, jump Rope, hanging png; Dates uploaded: unknown; Posted on PNGWing; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.





Source 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/

Sublink 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A5&version=KJV

Sublink 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A7&version=KJV

Sublink 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2020%3A4&version=KJV

Bible Gateway; New testament scriptures; Revelation 13:5, Revelation 13:7, and Revelation 20:4; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.





Source 5: https://youtu.be/PiFNWGQ_3X4

First execution of Trump's final days goes ahead - BBC News; Published by BBC News; YouTube; Date published: December 11, 2020; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.





Source 6: https://youtu.be/HkOjIysFtZw

Trump vows to expand death penalty if re-elected; Published by MSNBC; Youtube; Date published: February 20, 2023; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.





Source 7: https://youtu.be/qC16c98hDPc

Trump: I could 'shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters'; Published by NJ.com; YouTube; Date published: January 25, 2016; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.





Source 8: https://youtu.be/Gy7FVXERKFE

Gray State - Official Concept Trailer; Published by The Gray State; YouTube; Date published: August 7, 2012; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.



