Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump plans to bring back firing squads, and group executions if he retakes White House
81 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-death-penalty-firing-squad-executions-1234679447/

Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House; The former president wants to expand the use of the death penalty, and expand the federal government's options for carrying out death sentences; Written by Asawin Suebsaeng, Patrick Reis; Published by Rolling Stone; Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.; Image title and credit: Donald Trump, July 2020, Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images; Date published: February 14, 2023; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://www.pngwing.com/

Sublink 1: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-vekbn

Sublink 2: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-bsedx

Guillotine, Case Resolution, Capital Punishment, Judgment, Penalty, Heads, Hack, png; Brown rope illustration, Hangman's knot Noose Rope, rope, red Rope, jump Rope, hanging png; Dates uploaded: unknown; Posted on PNGWing; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.


Source 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/

Sublink 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A5&version=KJV

Sublink 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A7&version=KJV

Sublink 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2020%3A4&version=KJV

Bible Gateway; New testament scriptures; Revelation 13:5, Revelation 13:7, and Revelation 20:4; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/PiFNWGQ_3X4

First execution of Trump's final days goes ahead - BBC News; Published by BBC News; YouTube; Date published: December 11, 2020; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.


Source 6: https://youtu.be/HkOjIysFtZw

Trump vows to expand death penalty if re-elected; Published by MSNBC; Youtube; Date published: February 20, 2023; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.


Source 7: https://youtu.be/qC16c98hDPc

Trump: I could 'shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters'; Published by NJ.com; YouTube; Date published: January 25, 2016; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.


Source 8: https://youtu.be/Gy7FVXERKFE

Gray State - Official Concept Trailer; Published by The Gray State; YouTube; Date published: August 7, 2012; Date of website access: February 22, 2023.


Keywords
donald trumpfemaworld war 3end times2024hyperinflationcivil unrestmartial lawdictatorautocratdollar collapseguillotinesthe man of sinbible propheciesthe lawless onefiring squadsrolling stone magazinethe son of perditiondemagoguethe little hornthe great deceiverthe treacherous dealerfederal electionspublic executionsnooses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket