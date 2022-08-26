‘Real background of events around Zaporozhye NPP shamelessly hushed up’ – Russian envoy to UN

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RT
August 24, 2022
‘Obvious facts are hidden or denied. All this is done with one single purpose – to whitewash Kiev commanders no matter what they do,’ the Russian envoy to the UN told the Security Council regarding recent attacks on the nuclear plant.
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