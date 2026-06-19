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They Will Let The Economic Crisis Hit
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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Washington Spends $2 For Every $1 In Taxes

* Thanks to the Federal Reserve’s legalized counterfeiting racket (i.e. fiat currency), every crisis or problem is now a ratchet that makes spending go up — and never come down.

* Eventually we will get a recession because it is what the Fed does for a living.

* Of course, Washington is going to let the crisis hit.

* Faster growth will buy us time, but we would need a miracle.

* Republicans vs. Democrats might buy us a little more time.

* But spend twice what you make and the music eventually runs out.

* When it does, you will see it first in bond markets.

* Then you will see the Fed parachute in to convert it into inflation, while the rich get to inherit the rest of the economy courtesy of the Fed.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (19 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/2HNWaQozw7k

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservegovernment spendingthe fedeconomic growthhyperinflationrecessionusuryeconomic crisisinflationinterest rateseconomic crashcentral bankfederal spendingdeficitsdebt slaverybond marketscurrency debasementbond yieldscurrency devaluationgovernment borrowingdebt enslavementprofligate spendingpeter st ongedebt spiral
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