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Candidates Shiry Sapir David Marshall Janae Shamp Kathleen Winn Jeff Zink PastorJerone Davison & Gary Snyder
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11 views • January 23, 2022
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Interviewing: Is this Coincidence? I think its much better than making an appointment, met up at the GOP State Committeemen in Phoenix, with these incredible Candidates Shiry Sapir David Marshall Janae Shamp Kathleen Winn Jeff Zink PastorJerone Davison and Gary Snyder Men and Women of faith with MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022.
Producer George Nemeh
Producer George Nemeh
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