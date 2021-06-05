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ΤΙ ΣΗΜΑΣΙΑ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΟΝΟΜΑΤΑ; ΟΤΑΝ ΝΙΩΘΕΙΣ ΤΟ ΦΩΣ ΤΟΥ ΤΗΝ ΑΓΑΠΗ & ΤΗΝ ΕΥΛΟΓΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΟΥ;
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588 views • June 05, 2021
05/06/2021 ΟΤΑΝ ΝΙΩΘΕΙΣ ΝΑ ΠΛΥΜΗΡΙΖΕΙΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΦΩΣ ΤΟΥ ΤΗΝ ΑΓΑΠΗ & ΤΗΝ ΕΥΛΟΓΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΟΥ ΤΟΤΕ ΝΙΩΘΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΙΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ.
ΔΕΝ ΧΡΕΙΑΖΕΣΑΙ ΝΑ ΣΟΥ ΠΟΥΝ ΑΛΛΟΙ ΠΩΣ ΤΟΝ ΛΕΝΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΠΟΥ ΗΡΘΕ...!!!
ΕΝΑ ΑΛΜΑ ΠΙΣΤΗΣ!!!
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ...ΒΙΒΙΑΝ..!!!
ΔΕΝ ΧΡΕΙΑΖΕΣΑΙ ΝΑ ΣΟΥ ΠΟΥΝ ΑΛΛΟΙ ΠΩΣ ΤΟΝ ΛΕΝΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΠΟΥ ΗΡΘΕ...!!!
ΕΝΑ ΑΛΜΑ ΠΙΣΤΗΣ!!!
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ...ΒΙΒΙΑΝ..!!!
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