Matt Canavan: CCP Has Been Trying To Infiltrate Elites in Australia and Never Obey Any Rules

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07/27/2021 Australian senator Matt Canavan: The CCP has been trying to infiltrate the elites in Australia and never obey any rules. The sooner we extract ourselves from this abusive relationship, the better it will be for our country and for the entire free world.