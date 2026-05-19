UFO Disclosure and Plasma Intelligence, an interview with Jay Weidner

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The government wants you to believe in aliens. But what if UFOs are actually intelligent plasma from right here on Earth? New science says 99% of the universe is plasma and some of it thinks, chases electricity, and watches our nukes. Disclosure just got weird.
#PlasmaIntelligence #UFODisclosure #NonHumanIntelligence
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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