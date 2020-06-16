BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Take Care of Yourself In Troubled Times Dr TED BROER
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • June 16, 2020
The Common Sense Show

Virtual Shield
Protect Your Personal Data Now w/ A VPN! Click Here!
http://www.hidewithdave.com 30 DAY FREE TRIAL
OR
Get 20% OFF This Month Clicking The Link Above

Prepare With Dave
25 Year Storable Food- Restaurant Quality
http://www.preparewithdave.com
Save 40% on a 4-Week Emergency Food Kit!
Save 40% on a 3 MONTH SUPPLY of Emergency Food! (recommended)

Trade Genius
Learn To Make Money Everyday With The Pros! Click Here!
http://www.tradegeniusacademy.com
Use Promo Code "HOLIDAY" for 40% OFF non bundled items (expires 12/31)
Must mention Dave Hodges for this deal.

Noble Gold IRA
DON’T WAIT FOR THE BANKS TO COLLAPSE- https://get.noblegoldinvestments.com/...
Or CALL NOBLE GOLD: 1-877-646-5347
You must tell them that Dave Hodges told you to call

Get The World Famous Patriot Flashlight! Click Here!
http://www.patriotflashlight.com
Use Promo Code "HODGES 20" for 20% OFF

http://www.thefederalmillionaire.com
The Federal Millionaire will teach you how to cash in on federal rent checks which could bring you $1,795 per month. Free informational video

Get The World Famous Trump Coin! Click Here!
http://www.trumpcoin2020.com
Use Promo Code "DAVEHODGES25" for $25 off a purchase of 2!

Healthmasters
Take control of your health-
http://www.healthmasters.com
Coupon Code- “5Dave”
Keywords
trumpantifariotisraelpolicenwomossadcommunistcfrminneapolisbolsheviksthe common sense showcovid-19dr ted broershot man
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
Taiwan Plans $4 Billion Texas Industrial Park to Serve Nvidia, TSMC Suppliers

Taiwan Plans $4 Billion Texas Industrial Park to Serve Nvidia, TSMC Suppliers

Edison Reed
Cost of War Against Iran Rises to $47B: CENTCOM Estimate

Cost of War Against Iran Rises to $47B: CENTCOM Estimate

Garrison Vance
Microsoft Offers Voluntary Buyouts to About 60,000 Employees as AI Spending Grows

Microsoft Offers Voluntary Buyouts to About 60,000 Employees as AI Spending Grows

Chase Codewell
Poll Finds Half of Americans Skipping Meals as Grocery Prices Rise

Poll Finds Half of Americans Skipping Meals as Grocery Prices Rise

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy