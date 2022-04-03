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Zelenskiy advisor admits Russia only hits military targets
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40 views • April 03, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”The only reason he is saying this is to keep people in the city - Kyiv - in their homes, around which the military positions. As such, perpetuating the human shield.
Arestovich is known for being a follower of barbaric ISIS strategy (https://t.me/inessas100/801).”
Arestovich is known for being a follower of barbaric ISIS strategy (https://t.me/inessas100/801).”
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