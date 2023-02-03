Wokeness & Andy Stanley are a Cancer, Discernment and Church Discipline are the Cure

The Title says it all. In this video, I pull no punches at all. Stanley has a Open Lesbian in his "church" staff, she leads a "ministry" that affirms the Alphabet people in Atlanta, Georgia. First Orlando "Baptist" "pastor" also says Andy's newest book inspires him almost as much as the Bible Does. FOB is a sexual sin affirming organization that drags its flock into the poison that is Social Justice. I will not stand by and be silent.





Articles:

https://disntr.com/2023/01/29/andy-stanleys-church-has-open-lesbian-on-staff-leading-lgbtq-ministry/

https://disntr.com/2023/02/02/southern-baptist-megachurch-pastor-joins-andy-stanley-at-conference-promoting-gay-sex/





Verses:

2 Corinthians 6:14-18: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%206%3A14-18&version=ESV





Romans 9: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+9&version=ESV