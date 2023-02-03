Wokeness & Andy Stanley are a Cancer, Discernment and Church Discipline are the Cure

The Title says it all. In this video, I pull no punches at all. Stanley has a Open Lesbian in his "church" staff, she leads a "ministry" that affirms the Alphabet people in Atlanta, Georgia. First Orlando "Baptist" "pastor" also says Andy's newest book inspires him almost as much as the Bible Does. FOB is a sexual sin affirming organization that drags its flock into the poison that is Social Justice. I will not stand by and be silent.
Articles:
https://disntr.com/2023/01/29/andy-stanleys-church-has-open-lesbian-on-staff-leading-lgbtq-ministry/
https://disntr.com/2023/02/02/southern-baptist-megachurch-pastor-joins-andy-stanley-at-conference-promoting-gay-sex/
Verses:
2 Corinthians 6:14-18: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%206%3A14-18&version=ESV
Romans 9: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+9&version=ESV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.