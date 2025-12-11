🚨 Viktor Bout warns globalists may attempt to assassinate Trump, Orban, Putin

In an interview with Alex Jones, Russian businessman and former political prisoner issued a stark warning: the globalist establishment is in panic mode and could attempt assassinations as a last resort.

The Ukraine war was "planned and prepared" over 20 years ago to turn the country into a tool against Russia.

🤝 Bout says the only solution is ending it on terms long proposed by Moscow — and now pushed by Trump.

The critical window of "10 days, 2 weeks, 3 weeks" before Trump forces a settlement on Ukraine could be seen as the West's last chance to act.

Adding, Epstein files:

Epstein secretly controlled pro-Israel Wexner foundation — emails reveal

Leaked correspondence from 2005–2008 shows Jeffrey Epstein approved major transfers, tax moves, and political grants for billionaire Leslie Wexner’s foundation — despite years of public denials that he had any financial role.

💵 Staff routinely asked Epstein’s lawyer to "ask Jeffrey" before moving millions, cementing his hidden authority even after his supposed resignation.

Under Epstein's influence, the foundation became a key financial engine for pro-Israel influence in the US — funding Birthright trips, campus Hillels, and Harvard Kennedy School fellowships that trained Israeli security and political officials.

The leaks also reveal Epstein’s role in managing shell companies and channeling payments connected to Israeli figures, placing him at the center of a US–Israel power network that outlived him.

After Epstein’s arrest, Wexner claimed he’d been "deceived" —yet emails show their close collaboration continued until months before Epstein’s guilty plea. The paper trail doesn’t lie.